‘UN intervention in Kashmir has become indispensable’

Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Jammu and Kashmir National Front while welcoming the visit by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to Pakistan hoped that he will play his role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute in the light of UN resolutions.

JKPL Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Vice Chairman Syed Ijaz Rahmani in their statement referred to the report of the UN Human Rights Commission on rights abuses in occupied Kashmir saying that the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir has become more inevitable in view of the present state of affairs in the occupied territory.

The peace resolution will also improve relations between India and Pakistan and herald an era of prosperity in South Asia, they added.

Meanwhile, senior vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hassian Wani reminding Antonio Gutters of his legal and moral obligations to protect the fundamental rights of the people in conflict-hit zones said that rights situation in the occupied Kashmir have deteriorated to such a level where UN intervention has become indispensable.

In a statement issued in Islamabad on Monday Wani said, “Kashmiris welcome Mr. Gutter’s statement for enhanced dialogue on Kashmir and full respect for humans rights in the region but the fact is that this rhetorical repetition would hardly bring any change on the ground unless concrete steps are taken to address the critical situation in the occupied valley.

Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutters, to discharge his legal and moral obligations regarding Kashmir dispute. Mehmood Ahmed Saghar said, in the prevailing situation, it is incumbent upon the UN secretary general to exercise his authority to galvanize international action and alleviate the humanitarian nightmare in the disputed territory.

Referring to continued lockdown in the territory, Saghar said, “The unrelenting military crackdown and communications curbs since 5th August 2019 have pushed occupied Kashmir into quagmire that has badly affected people of every segment of society.”

Seeking the UN secretary general’s pro-active role to settle Kashmir dispute, Saghar said, “The UN has a legal and moral responsibility to address the dispute in line with the resolutions that guaranteed the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.”

Like this: Like Loading...