APHC-AJK holds anti-India demo in Islamabad

Islamabad, February 18 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today, to draw the attention of visiting UN Secretary General, António Guterres, towards the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Speakers on the occasion said that the UN had passed several resolutions, acknowledging the Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory and recognizing the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. They said that India was killing innocent Kashmiris to suppress their ongoing struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination. They said that Kashmir was the core dispute between Pakistan and India and its settlement could be achieved through the implementation of the UN resolutions.

The speakers deplored that India had imposed military lockdown and communications blockaded in occupied Kashmir for the last 198 days. They said that New Delhi had given its troops a free hand under draconian laws to commit grave human rights violations in the occupied territory. They said that the Indian forces were targeting the civilian population living along the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to divert the world’s attention from the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

The speakers urged the UN Secretary General to impress upon India to stop its atrocities in the occupied territory and settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

