CASOs continue in IOK amid military lockdown

Debbie says denied visa for Kashmir views

Srinagar, February 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, amid continued military lockdown and internet shutdown, Indian troops intensified cordon and search operations across the territory to harass and intimidate the people.

The troops arrested several youth during the ongoing operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kishtwar, Doda, Bhadarwa, Rajouri and other areas. The locals told media that the troops forcibly enter their houses, harass the inmates and ransack their properties.

Meanwhile, 1.4 million people have been forced to give up mobile phone connections due to the communications blockade imposed by India in the territory since August 5, last year.The data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India shows that the telecom sector recorded negative growth of around 13% in Kashmir, with 1.46 million people surrendering their phone connections till November, last year.

Interestingly, police registered cases against several Kashmiri youth on the ridiculous charge of using social media amid complete ban on broadband and mobile phone Internet since August, last year.

Debbie Abrahams, the British lawmaker, in her tweet after deportation from India on Monday said that her visa was revoked by the Indian government because she has spoken out against New Delhi for human rights violations by India in occupied Kashmir. Abrahams is a Labour Party worker and chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir in the British parliament.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement strongly condemned the Indian government’s illegal action of stopping Debbie Abrahams, at New Delhi airport and sending her back for her pro-Kashmir stance.

The Bar Association in Indian state of Karnataka through a resolution declared that none of its 1600 members would appear for the three Kashmiri students arrested on Sedition charges. These students were arrested on Saturday for allegedly watching Pakistani songs.

In order to draw the attention of visiting UN Secretary General, António Guterres, towards the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, a protest demonstration was held outside Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today. The protest was organized by the APHC-AJK chapter. Speakers on the occasion urged the UN Secretary General to play his role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute in light of the resolutions passed by the United Nations.

