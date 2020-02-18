Concern expressed over Mian Qayoom’s deteriorating health

Srinagar, February 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of illegally detained President of Kashmir High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Mian Abdul Qayoom, in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Shabbir Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the health condition of Mian Qayoom was not good now as he was already suffering from many serious ailments.

Mian Qayoom was arrested on 7th August, last year, two days after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the territory under military siege. He was lodged in Agra jail of Indian state of Uttar Pradesh but was shifted to a hospital after he suffered a heart attack in the jail, last month. He was later lodged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Shabbir Dar said Mian Qayoom’s condition had deteriorated very seriously and he needed treatment therefore he should be released forthwith so that his life could be saved.

The JKMC Chairman said that another victim of state repression was Aasiya Andrabi who along with her two associates was behind the bars for last three years. “She is also suffering from various serious health problems and is not being provided the healthcare she needs,” he said.

Shabbir Dar urged the world human rights organizations to intervene and ensure the release of all Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different Indian jails.

Like this: Like Loading...