Debbie Abrahams says she denied visa for her views on Kashmir

Srinagar, February 18 (KMS):Debbie Abrahams, a British MP, has questioned India for revoking her visa and deporting her from Delhi airport to Dubai on Monday saying that her visa was revoked by the Indian government because she has spoken out against India for human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Abrahams in her tweet asked, “Why did the Indian government revoke my visa after it was granted? Why didn’t they let me get a ‘visa on arrival’? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on Kashmir human rights issues?”

Abrahams, 59, is a Labour Party worker — a party that mentioned India’s occupation in Kashmir as illegal in its first draft of the manifesto, ‘It’s Time For Real Change’.

Abrahams is a chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir — a party that supports the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Abrahams is among a group of MPs who issued formal letters following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 in August last year.

“We are gravely concerned at the announcement by Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been removed by Presidential Order,” the Opposition MP had noted in her letter to the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the time.

Hours after Abrahams shared the incident on the microblogging site, #visa started trending on Twitter. Prominent journalist Nidhi Razdan tweeted: “British MP @Debbie_abrahams says she has been denied entry into India this morning despite having a valid #visa. Ms. Abrahams chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir and has been critical of the GOI’s move to revoke Article 370.”

