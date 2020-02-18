India denounced for deporting UK lawmaker

Islamabad, February 18 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League has strongly condemned the Indian government’s illegal action of stopping British lawmaker, Debbie Abrahams, at New Delhi airport and sending her back for her pro-Kashmir stance.

Debbie Abrahams who chairs an All-Party Group on Kashmir in the British parliament was stopped at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday and was ill-treated before being deported.

JKPL Vice Chairman and Hurriyat AJK leader, Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India’s fascist government led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were violating international laws by denying entry to such a respected British lawmaker.

This action, he said, has exposed so-called democratic India. The statement praised Debbie Abrahams for voicing her support for the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the international community, especially the European Union to send a fact-finding mission to occupied Kashmir to assess the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian forces in the territory.

