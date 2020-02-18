Pakistan welcomes UN Secretary General’s offer of mediation on Kashmir dispute: FM

Islamabad, February 18 (KMS): Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Tuesday said Pakistan welcomed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ offer of using his good offices in resolving the outstanding issues between Pakistan and India.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi was talking to media in Islamabad after the concluding ceremony of the two-day International Refugee Conference marking forty years of Afghan Refugees’ presence in Pakistan.

The foreign minister said Indian reaction to the UN Secretary General’s offer showed India was avoiding resolution of the outstanding issues.

He reiterated that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and India cannot enforce its illegal unilateral decisions there.

