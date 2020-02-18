UN chief, COAS discuss Kashmir dispute, Afghan peace

Rawalpindi, Feb 18 (KMS): United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed Afghan refugees, Afghan peace process and Kashmir dispute among other matters of mutual interest in a meeting at GHQ on Monday, the military said.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue, Afghan Reconciliation Process and Kashmir dispute were discussed,” military’s media wing, the ISPR, said in a statement.

The army chief said that Pakistan is committed and determined to achieve “a stable, peaceful and normalised Pakistan”, the statement added.

The visiting dignitary said that there is a need to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir and acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping missions and extraordinary achievements in counter terrorism.

