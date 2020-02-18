‘UN Chief’s remarks about Kashmir is victory of Pakistan’s stance on issue’

Islamabad, February 18 (KMS): Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, has said that the United Nations Secretary General’s remarks about Kashmir is a victory of Pakistan’s stance on the issue.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, she welcomed the statement and expressed hope that the United Nations will play its due role in resolving the issue in lines with UN Security Council’s resolutions.

She urged the United Nations to play its due role in stopping massive human rights violations committed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

She said that the rights of minorities are not protected in India due to extremist policies of BJP-led regime. KMS

