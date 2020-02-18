‘Won’t represent Kashmiri students’, lawyers toe in BJP line

New Delhi, February 18 (KMS): The Hubbbali Bar Association in Indian state of Karnataka has passed a resolution declaring that none of its 1600 members would appear for the three students from occupied Kashmir, arrested on Sedition charges.

Three students from occupied Kashmir, studying at a private engineering college in Hubbali district of Karnataka, were arrested on Saturday on sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video on social media.

The students were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class on Monday, and the court remanded the students to judicial custody till March 2.

General Secretary of Bar Association, Guru F Hiremath in a statement in Banglore said, “The resolution was passed unanimously by all the members.”

The association has around 1600 members. As per the resolution, it is decided that no advocate will appear for Kashmiri students.

Apparently, the bar association has made the decision on the pressure of Hindu extremists organizations, which raised slogans inside the court complex where the students were produced by the police for remand.

