India criticized for deporting British MP Debby Abrahams

Islamabad, February 19 (KMS): The President of Ummat-e-Islami, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, has criticized India for disallowing the Member of British Parliament and Chairperson of All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir, Debbie Abrahams, and deporting her from Delhi airport to Dubai.

Manzoor Ahmed Shah in a statement issued in Islamabad said denying entry to India to Debby Abrahams was violation of diplomatic norms. India is afraid of critical parliamentarians and world leaders and wants to conceal the truth about occupied Kashmir, he added.

He said India allows only such people to visit occupied Kashmir who keep their conscience ceased and eyes closed on India’s war crimes and human rights violations in the occupied territory. Such paid and partial people’s silence on Kashmir rights violations are not only helping Indian fascist government’s inhuman acts but are also encouraging Indian leadership to continue their drive against Indian minorities and against humanity, he said.

Manzoor Ahmed Shah said that even then latest foreign diplomats militarily guarded visit to occupied Kashmir failed India’s attemps to hide facts regarding the grim ground situation of the territory when French diplomat and spokesperson of delegation in new Delhi demanded of the Indian government to ease lock down, media blockade and internet curbs in occupied Kashmir.

