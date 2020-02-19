Indian police arrest domestic help of Gilani in Srinagar

Srinagar, February 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested a Hurriyat activist, Sirajuddin Ganai, in Srinagar.

Sirajuddin Ganai, who was working as a domestic help at the residence of ailing All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, was taken into custody outside Gilani’s house on Tuesday evening and shifted to a police station for questioning, a police officer told media men.

He was suspected to be circulating the videos of the APHC Chairman through social media, police sources said.

