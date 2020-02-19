Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Srinagar, February 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Diver in Tral area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, two persons identified as Syed Imam-du-Din and Syed Ali Zaid died and one got injured after a vehicle they were traveling in met an accident in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district.

Like this: Like Loading...