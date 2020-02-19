IOK HC quashes PSA detention of shopkeeper

Srinagar, February 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the illegal detention of a shopkeeper from Ganderbal district who was booked under black law, Public Safety Act.

A petition challenging the PSA detention of Mushtaq Ahmed Wani, 50, a shopkeeper hailing from Kurag area of Ganderbal, maintained that he was arrested on August 7, 2019. He was subsequently booked under the PSA on August 9, 2019. As per the orders of detention, Wani was ordered to be lodged in a jail in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

In the petition filed by Mushtaq Wani through his lawyer advocate BA Tak, it was submitted as on the date of passing of the PSA detention order, Wani was already in police custody and he was not provided the material evidence forming the basis of his detention order so as to enable him to make an effective representation against it.

A single bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of the High Court in its verdict held that the detainee, Mushtaq Ahmed Wani, was not provided the material evidence relied upon by the magistrate concerned while considering the grounds of his detention.

