Karnataka lawyers challenge Hubli Bar Association’s resolution

Announce to represent Kashmiri students facing sedition charges

Hubli (Karnataka, India), February 19 (KMS): A petition has been filed by 24 advocates in the Karnataka High Court challenging the resolution passed by the Hubli Bar Association, deciding that non of its members would appear for three Kashmiri students arrested on sedition charge.

Three students from occupied Kashmir, studying at a private engineering college in Hubli district of Karnataka, were arrested on Saturday on sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video on social media.

The petition filed by advocate B T Venkatesh and others was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice A S Oka which asked the petitioners to file an affidavit in court stating on oath the names of advocates who would file vakalath for the accused before the trial court. Following which all the advocates (petitioners), filed their personal affidavits stating their consent to appear for the accused. The petition will now be taken up for hearing on Thursday (February 20).

The petition reads, “The Petitioners are all advocates practicing within the State of Karnataka. They are filing this petition as a public interest litigation, as the issues involved in this petition affect the right of legal representation of accused and the dignity of the legal profession. The issues raised herein affect the larger public interest and the fundamental right to all persons to legal representation.”

Further the petition seeks quashing of the resolution passed by the Hubli Bar Association that has prohibited any advocate from appearing for the accused in the case registered by the Gokul Road police station, Hubli. The Petition also seeks for appropriate action to be taken in regard to the attempted attack on these students by Advocates and other persons within the court premises.

The plea states that the resolution passed by the Hubli Bar Association is illegal and violates the fundamental right of the accused. It further adds that the said resolution has resulted in the creation of an atmosphere of fear and intimidation due to which none of the Advocates feel safe and secure to appear before the court and this has had a chilling effect on Advocates coming forward to represent the accused.

