APHC-AJK holds session with Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK president in Islamabad

Islamabad, February 20 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter conducted a session with the President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, Raja Faheek Kiyani in Islamabad, today.

The APHC-AJK General Secretary, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb chaired the session. The participants of the meeting thoroughly discussed the latest situation of the occupied territory.

Raja Faheek Kiyani addressing on the occasion stressed the need for finding of peaceful and democratic means for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute. He said that the APHC was the real leadership of the Kashmiris and ‘we proud to play role in connection with Kashmir under the APHC leadership.

He said that the Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, was playing its due role in raising the Kashmir issue and exposing the Indian state terrorism at every international forum.

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb on the occasion praised the role of Raja Faheek Kiyani, overseas Kashmiris and Pakistani community and said that the people of Kashmir had been giving sacrifices for the sacred cause of Kashmir which would not be allowed to go waste.

The President of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmad Butt, speaking on the occasion, said that India, despite utilizing all resources to suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation movement, badly failed. He urged India to realize ground realities on Kashmir and create conducive atmosphere for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Altaf Hussain Wani, Shameem Shawl, Advocate Pervez Ahmad, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Abdul Majeed Mir, Khadim Hussain, Nazeer Ahmad Karnai, Abdul Majeed Malik, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Zahid Andrabi, Daud Khan Yuosufzai, Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar, Bashir Usmani, Aatif Bokhari and Imtiaz Iqbal Wani participated in the session.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of International Forum for Human Rights, Mushtaqul Islam has called on the UN Human Rights Special Representative Michael Frost to take notice of the arrest of Forum Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo. In a letter written to the UN observer he said that Ahsan Untoo was facing jail for highlighting human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

