Five members of a family killed in IOK road accident

Jammu, February 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, five members of a family were killed in an accident in Samba district of Jammu region.

A police official said that the incident occurred when a car rammed into a stationary truck on the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Swanda Morh in Gagwal area of the district. The police official said that the car driver lost control of the wheels and hit the truck that was parked on the roadside.

As per reports, the car was on its way from Amritsar to Jammu when it rammed into the truck. All five members of a family were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. However, all of them were declared brought dead.

