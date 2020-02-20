Samad Inqilabi’s judicial remand extended

Srinagar February 20 (KMS): in occupied Kashmir, a court in Srinagar has extended the judicial remand of illegally detained ailing Chairman of Jammu and Kashmi Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, till March 11.

The spokesman for the party in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Abdul Samad Inqilabi was presented in the Srinagar court through video conferencing in a fake case and the court granted extension in his judicial remand till March 11.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi was arrested from Pulwama on December 25, 2018, for his active role in the ongoing freedom movement. Later, he was booked under the black law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

The spokesman said that the authorities had kept the ailing party Chairman behind the bars in a fake case and his health had been deteriorating with each passing day due to non provision of medical facility to him. He added that the authorities were prolonging his illegal detention through different tactics.

He appealed to the international human rights organisations including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to take notice of the plight of Abdul Samad Inqilabi and other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and put pressure on India to immediately release them from illegal detention.

