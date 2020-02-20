‘UN chief’s recent statement on Kashmir victory of Pak stance’

Srinagar, February 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi has said that the recent statement of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, about Kashmir dispute is a victory of Pakistan’s stance.

The Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed hope that the United Nationswould play its due role in resolving the Kashmir dispute as per the resolutions passed by the UN Security Council.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir was a globally recognized dispute whose political future was yet to be decided. He said, a durable solution to the Kashmir dispute lies in the UN resolutions.

The spokesman expressed serious concern over India’s attempts to change the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of India’s nefarious actions.

He said that the people of occupied Kashmir had been facing severe difficulties for the last over six months due to continued lockdown August 5, last year, when the Indian government repealed special status of the territory.

The spokesman also deplored that India was openly violating the ceasefire agreement and targeting the civilian population of Azad Jammu and Kashmir living along the Line of Control (LoC).

