Civil rights groups hold demo at Jantar Mantar

Demand restoration of special status of IOK

New Delhi, February 21 (KMS): A large number of people from different civil rights organisations held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding restoration of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to occupied Kashmir.

The occupied territory is under continued lockdown since August 05, last year, when Narendra Modi-led communal government in New Delhi revoked the special status of the territory by repealing the Article 370.

Scores of people from various organisations gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir who have been facing severe hardships due to continued military siege for the last over 200 days. They demanded of the Modi government to restore the constitutional provision.

The demonstration was held by the organisations including All India Students’ Association (AISA), All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Act Now for Harmony and Democracy (ANHAD), National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD), Youth Alliance for Peace, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), Sangwari and Khudai Khidmatgar.

Meanwhile, posters calling for ‘Free Kashmir’ came up for sale on the occasion of the demonstration. These posters were part of 200 posters at the “200 Days of Kashmir Blockade”.

