India has created an atmosphere of fear in IOK: Bilal Siddiqi

Srinagar, February 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi, has said that India has created an atmosphere of fear in the territory to prevent people from expressing their aspirations and sentiments.

Bilal Siddiqi in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Indian troops barge into the residential houses, harass the inmates and ransack household goods. He said that since August 5, last year, there was complete ban on political activities in the territory.

Bilal Siddiqi said if any remark is made or published in favour of freedom movement, the person who makes the remarks is arrested while action is taken against the said newspaper. He maintained that India intends to create a silence of graveyard in the occupied territory.

He said that when India imposed blanket ban on media and other means of communications after revoking special status of occupied Kashmir and placing its under military siege on August 5, people had set-up dish antennas to watch Pakistani channels. However, he added, Indian troops took these antennas away.

Bilal Siddiqi appealed to the world community, particularly the UN, to take cognizance of the grim human rights situation of occupied Kashmir and impress upon India to resolve the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

