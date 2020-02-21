“India Must Quit Kashmir” movement launched in IOK

Srinagar, February 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum has launched “India Must Quit Kashmir” movement with banners bearing pro-freedom and quit Kashmir slogans.

The forum has appealed to the beleaguered Kashmiris to stand united in their sacred cause and uphold their honour by defying the ongoing blockade.

Convener of the forum, Manzoor Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced in strong terms the continued lockdown in the Kashmir Valley since August 5, last year.

He stated that the perpetrators are badly mistaken if they think that their brutalities could break the will of the valiant Kashmiris and make them surrender their long cherished dream of freedom.

He said that the current situation in occupied Kashmir should awaken the world conscience to take notice of the Indian atrocities on the innocent people of the territory.

