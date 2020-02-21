Indian minister Giriraj’s anti-Muslim remarks

‘Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947’

Patna (India), February 21 (KMS): Indian minister and BJP leader, Giriraj Singh, who regularly delivers anti-Muslim speeches with striking impunity, has said in his latest statement that all Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947.

Giriraj Singh speaking in Bihar’s Purnia said, “It is the time to commit ourselves to the nation. Before 1947, (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah pushed for an Islamic nation. It was a big lapse by our ancestors that we’re paying the price for. If at that time Muslims had been sent there and Hindus brought here, we wouldn’t be in this situation. If Bharatvanshiyas don’t get shelter here where will they go?”

The minister’s comments come amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which promises citizenship to only non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India before 2015.

Meanwhile, an honorary secretary of the Sri Ram Sena, Siddalinga Swami has announced Rs 3 lakh as a reward for those who would ‘chop off the tongues’ of the Kashmiri students who were chanting pro-Pakistan slogans.

According to a report, Siddalinga Swami was seen making a controversial remark that has been shared on social media. It is said that he made the comments on Wednesday at an event in Gadag in the Indian state of Karnataka and said, there is no place for anti-India.

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I am telling you that those who have been nurtured by India and chanted Pakistan Zindabad, who are currently in jail, those tongues, with which they chanted Pakistan Zindabad, whoever can cut off those tongues and bring them, the Sri Ram Sena will give them Rs 1 lakh for each tongue – hence, a total of Rs 3 lakh as a reward,” Swami could be heard as saying in Kannada.

Three students from occupied Kashmir, who were studying in Karnataka’s Hubali, were arrested on Sunday on charges of sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

