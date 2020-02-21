Situation same in IOK after one month of ministers’ visit

Jammu, February 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, nothing has changed on the ground even one month has passed after a team of Indian ministers visited the territory.

Common people are still facing the same problems which they had raised before the visiting ministers.

As per media reports, no step has been taken to ameliorate woes of the people. “Officers at the ground level are not ready to change their mindset so situation is same on the ground,” reports said.

Since August 05, 2019, the people of occupied Kashmir have been sufferings immensely owing to continued military siege and suspension of broadband and high speed cellular internet services.

