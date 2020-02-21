Withdrawal of Hurriyat leaders’ security cover

IOK HC grants authorities 4 weeks to file status report

Jammu, February 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, High Court has directed the authorities to furnish latest status report within four weeks regarding security being provided to the Hurriyat leaders.

The directive was given by a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice, Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal, in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Deewakar Sharma seeking withdrawal of the security cover provided to the Hurriyat leaders and other persons.

When the PIL came-up for hearing, Additional Attorney General (AAG), Raman Sharma, appearing for the Home Department of occupied Kashmir, sought time to file status report. Acceding to the request, the Division Bench granted him four weeks to file the report.

