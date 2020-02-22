British MPs meet Sarwar, assure raising voice over Kashmir

Lahore, Feb 22 (KMS): Six members of British Parliament, including Debbie Abrahams, called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

British delegation assured that they would raise an effective voice in the British Parliament against human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK). The members of the British Parliament, Debbie Abrahams, Mark Eastwood, Sara Britcliffe, Lord Qurban, Judi Kumenense, Tahir Ali, Imran Hussain, Councillor and Member National Executive Committee Labour Party Yasmin Dar, Raja Najabat Hussain and others called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House.

Kashmir issue, India’s war hysteria and overall regional situation were discussed in the meeting. The Punjab governor said that India had become a den of extremism, and for how long the world would keep mum over it. The world community’s silence over Indian atrocities will not be less than an offense, he added.

Human rights violations and carnage is going on in occupied Kashmir, which has been turned into world’s biggest jail due to curfew imposed there for the last 200 days. “Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan is all supportive of peace and we are thankful to all those British Parliament members raising voice for Kashmiris,” said Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. No doubt, settlement of Kashmir issue is inevitable for regional peace, he added.

He said that time had now come, the United Nations and all other international organizations instead of becoming silent spectators, must play their role in lifting of curfew in occupied Kashmir and resolving Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said Kashmiris must be got rid of Indian aggression immediately. Restricting British MPs’ visit to the Indian-Occupied Kashmir is the shameful act by India, the Punjab governor said.

The British delegates said what was going on in occupied Kashmir was alarming for the entire world community. They said, “India’s citizenship law is also denial of basic human rights against which we will raise our voice.”

Like this: Like Loading...