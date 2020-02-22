Crackdown against social media users in occupied Kashmir

2 arrested, 1000 social media profiles under police scanner

Srinagar, February 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, days after the Indian police registered an open FIR for defying government orders on the use of social media, two persons have been arrested in the matter.

The accused were held in two separate cases in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district for allegedly ‘misusing’ social media platforms. One person was arrested in Kupwara while the other was detained in Handwara.

On the other hand, a police officer has said that around 1000 social media profiles are under scanner of Cyber Police.

The Cyber Police have already registered a case regarding alleged misuse of social media by netizens through Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in the Kashmir Valley where social media platforms including mobile applications are banned since August 05, last year.

“There are around 1000 suspected social media profiles which are under scanner for spreading rumors and other content that has potential to disturb peace,” said the police officer.

On February 17, the police registered an open FIR against various social media users who defied the government orders and used the social media platforms through VPNs. The Cyber Police have questioned about dozen social media users in connection with the case.

