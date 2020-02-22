Implementation of UN resolution on Kashmir issue demanded

Islamabad, Feb 22 (KMS): The international think tank Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD) President and former Adviser to Prime Minister Azad Kashmir for human rights, Dr. Sardar M Tahir Tabassum said that because of Kashmir there was a risk of blitz and nuclear war in South Asia.

For India’s survival, the demands of the United Nations and Kashmiris right of self-determination must be implemented, given that the ancestors there are engaged with the world community. The United Nations Secretary-General, during his recent visit to Pakistan, offered mediation and supported a diplomatic dialogue between India and Pakistan on the long-standing Kashmir issue.

He was talking to the senior Hurriyat leader, president of Jammu & Kashmir Solvation movement Altaf Ahmed Butt and President Tehreek-e-Kashmir (United Kingdom) Faheem Kayani, here.

Sardar Tahir Tabassum said that Kashmir was not part of India in the past nor will become in the future: the Kashmiris have had a rich culture, traditions and identity for many centuries. The conflict of Kashmir is a worldwide recognised conflict.

Indian ‘Divide and Role’ policy has failed in Kashmir. The whole Kashmiri nation unites for the right to self-determination. He added that we believe in dialogue and peace, not in war: Modi cannot destroy the sacrifices of three generations. He appreciated effective role of TEK and Fahim Kayani in UK, and hope this campaign will not fail and INSPAD always continue practical support to Altaf Butt, Faheem Kayani and other like mind organisations and people. Kishwar Aqeel director of INSPAD also attended meeting.

