India has converted IOK into big jail: Qazi Irshad

Jammu, February 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Irshad, has said that India has converted the territory into a big jail.

Qazi Muhammad Irshad in a statement issued in Jammu said that the Kashmir was a UN-mandated dispute. He said that the UN should put pressure on India to stop human rights abuses in the occupied territory. He added that the people of Kashmir should be granted their fundamental right to self-determination.

He deplored that the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, who had been under illegal house detention for last over 10 years, was critically ill but he had also been denied access to basic treatment and no one is allowed to visit him.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the veteran Kashmiri leader and freedom to the people of Kashmir from the Indian bondage.

