Indian troops martyr two youth in IOK

Several youth arrested during house raids

Srinagar, February 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today.

The troops martyred the youth at Naina Sangam in Bijbehara area of the district during a cordon and search operation which started late last night. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Indian police and troops arrested at least 17 youth during house raids in Pulwama, Shopian, Ganderbal and Baramulla districts. These youth have been labeled as Over Ground Workers of mujahideen. The police also arrested two other youth in Kupwara and Handwara areas for sharing material depicting the Indian atrocities in the territory. The arrests have been made days after the Indian police registered an open FIR for defying government orders on the use of social media. The sleuths of India’s National Investigation Agency carried out a raid at Darul-Uloom in Pinglana area of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to suffer enormously due to military lockdown and broadband and high speed mobile internet blackout on 202nd consecutive day, today.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, addressing a public gathering in Srinagar said that India would never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ liberation struggle through use of brutal tactics.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Irshad, in a statement issued in Jammu said that India had converted the territory into a big jail.

On the other hand, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, today, met the visiting British Members of Parliament in Islamabad and apprised them of the latest situation of occupied Kashmir.

The International Human Rights Association of American Minorities, a non-governmental organisation, has submitted a written statement for the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council drawing its attention towards the grim human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. It appealed to the international community to constitute an International Commission of Inquiry for investigating the killings and prosecuting the Indian troops involved in the crime of genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...