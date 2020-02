Srinagar, February 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a raid at a seminary in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The NIA sleuths raided Darul-Uloom in Pinglana area of Pulwama district and confiscated some documents.

Today’s raid comes a week after NIA arrested former President of the LoC Traders Association, Tanveer Ahmed Wani, a resident of Pulwama.

