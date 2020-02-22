IOK court adjourns hearing in Mattoo killing case till April 11

Srinagar, February 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a local court in Srinagar has adjourned the hearing in the killing of teenager, Tufail Mattoo, till April 11.

Tufail, a student of 12th class, was killed by Indian troops in Srinagar on June 11 in 2010 when he was returning home from tuition. His killing had triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the territory and over 120 protesters were martyred by Indian troops and police personnel within a period of three months.

“We submitted before the court that our lawyer and Bar Association President, Main Abdul Qayoom is under detention and could not appear before the court to plead the case. The court adjoined it and fixed next date of hearing April 11,” Tufail’s father, Muhammad Ashraf Mattoo, was quoted by a local newsgathering agency as saying.

Like this: Like Loading...