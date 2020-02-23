Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in IOK: Imran Khan

Islamabad, February 23 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged the global fraternity, especially women, “to become the voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace” in the occupied Muslim-majority region that has been under an Indian military lockdown for nearly 200 days.

Highlighting the Kashmir Women Resistance Day, he spoke of how the Indian forces have continuously engaged in war crimes against women of the Himalayan territory for almost 70 years.

“Today is Kashmir Women Resistance Day. For 7 decades, Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in IOJK. Their sufferings have multiplied after 5 Aug siege by Modi Govt, I urge world community, esp. women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in IOJK.” the PM wrote on Twitter.

