Indian Foreign Ministry’s statement on Kashmir rejected

Srinagar, February 23 (KMS: The Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum has rubbished the statement of the Indian External Affairs Ministry on Kashmir.

The JKSYF Chairman, Manzoor Ahmed Butt, In a statement said that Kashmir was an international dispute awaiting resolution on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to which India herself was a signatory.

Rejecting the Indian Ministry’s assertions that Jammu and Kashmir was India’s integral part, he said that might or intransigence could neither alter the disputed status of Kashmir nor could ever defeat the resolve of the subjugated inhabitants of the territory to win their freedom.

Manzoor Ahmed Butt while commending the recent remarks of the UN Secretary General on Kashmir said that making such remarks was not enough and that he should rather convene an extraordinary session on the issue, being the oldest unresolved item on the UN agenda to implement the relevant resolutions of the World Body on Kashmir.

