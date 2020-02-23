Next objective is to take Azad Kashmir: BJP

New Delhi, February 23 (KMS): Ram Madhav, the General Secretary of ruling Hindu nationalist party, Bharatiya Janata Party, has said that the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is the first step towards fulfilling the objective of “Akhand Bharat” and its next step would be to take back Azad Kashmir.

Addressing the participants of “Chhatra Sansad” in New Delhi, Ram Madhav said, “Our next objective is to take back the Indian land which is under illegal occupation of Pakistan.”

The senior BJP leader, pointing to a resolution to ‘take back’ Azad Kashmir passed by the Indian Parliament in 1994, said, “It will happen in phases. The first thing is that Jammu and Kashmir which was somewhat not in the mainstream has been holistically connected to India.”

“The 21st century Bharat is different from the 20th century Bharat that was romantic and reticent as it had dreams of newly independent people and was ruled by freedom fighters. But the 21st century Bharat is pragmatic, pro-active and ambitious as it belongs to the youth.”

Madhav said it is the destiny of India to emerge as a global leader on the basis of its large population of youth and economic might.

