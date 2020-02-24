APHC AJK holds protest in Islamabad on Trump’s visit to India

Islamabad February 24 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held in Islamabad, today, on the occasion of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India to draw his attention towards the appalling human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

The protest demonstration, which was organized by APHC-AJK, was also meant to draw the US president’s attention towards the ongoing lockdown, curfew and Internet gag, in place in occupied Kashmir for the past six months.

Hurriyat leaders in their addresses on the occasion cited the US President’s July 2019 statement, in which Trump had said that he was ready to play a role in facilitating a negotiated settlement of the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India, and asked him to put pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolution of the dispute during his ongoing visit to India.

They said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue is inevitable for peace in South Asia and the world at large. The Hurriyat leaders maintained that unabated lockdown in the Kashmir valley is a gross violation of human rights.

The United Nations, they added, has passed many resolutions on Kashmir, which declare Jammu and Kashmir a disputed territory and the Kashmiris have been granted the right to self-determination to decide their future by themselves. “The people of Kashmir have been struggling for the past seventy years to achieve this democratic right, but India has unleashed a reign of terror in the territory while denying the right, recognized under several UN resolutions,” they said.

In a bid to withdraw the people of Kashmir from their inalienable right, the Hurriyat leaders went on to add, India was trying to hoodwink the world through misleading propaganda against the Kashmiri people. The speakers said that India has turned occupied Kashmir into one of the worst prisons in the world, trampling all moral, human and legal values.

They also condemned the recent visit by selected European envoys to occupied Kashmir EU, saying that India made an unsuccessful attempt to mislead the international community on Kashmir through such cosmetic tours. The speakers drew the attention of the US President towards the fact that Kashmir was a humanitarian issue among India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir and its solution lies only in implementation of the relevant UN resolutions.

