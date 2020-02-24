Hussain Khateeb visits Kotli refugee camp

Islamabad, February 24 (KMS): The General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK), Muhammad Hussain Khateeb visited Kotli and Gulpur refugee camp.

The Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation, Muhammad Akhtar Qureshi Advocate also accompanied him.

In Kotli, an important meeting of the refugees of occupied Kashmir was held under the chair of Mahmud Akhtar Qureshi in which Muhammad Hussain Khateeb participated as the chief guest.

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb apprised the meeting of the current situation in occupied Kashmir and the role of Jammu region and the refugee leaders informed him about the refugees’ problems to which Mohammed Hussein Khateeb assured them of their full support.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided that a strategy would be evolved to tackle concerns in Jammu region and unity and solidarity would be promoted in their ranks.

The refugees’ leaders, Javed Minhas, Shabbir Hussain Shah, Shamsher Khan, Iqbal Qureshi, Sadruddin Qureshi and others attended the meeting.

Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi, Shabbir Hussain Shah and Ali Hassan Naqvi also visited refugee camp, Gulpur, where they met with refugee leader, Haji Arif at his house and thoroughly discussed with him the current situation in Kashmir and the role of Jammu.

