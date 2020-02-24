Saghar urges Trump to raise Kashmir during his visit to India

Islamabad, February 24 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party has appealed the US President, Donald Trump to influence government of India to ensure fundamental freedoms to the people of occupied Kashmir.

The DFP leader, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad today, said, “The people of Kashmir hope that the US President, in line with his commitment of mediating Kashmir dispute, will urge the government of India to adopt necessary measures for addressing the dire situation in the held territory besides promoting a stable environment of peace and security between India and Pakistan”.

Referring to the highly alarming situation in occupied Kashmir, Saghar said that it was high time that the US President should realize that the solution of Kashmir dispute was mandatory for permanent peace and stability in the south Asian region.

Reiterating his call for a just and peaceful settlement of the dispute, he said, “The unresolved Kashmir dispute has been a constant irritant for Pakistan- India relations, which not only bedevils bilateral relations between the nuclear armed neighbours but also poses a serious threat to the peace and stability of the entire region”.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement Mehmood Saghar expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the demise of the father of DFP leader, Fayaz Ahmed Sodagar.

On the other, APHC-AJK leader, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh in a statement in Islamabad said that the health condition of APHC leader, Muhammad Yaseen Attai, was not good as he was suffering from many serious ailments. He appealed to the international human rights organisations to take notice of the plight of Yaseen Attai and other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth and put pressure on India to immediately release them.

