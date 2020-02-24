World should become voice for IOK women: Imran Khan

Thousands of women martyred, molested in IOK since Jan 1989

Islamabad, February 24 (KMS): Prime Minister of Pakistan on the occasion of the Kashmir Women Resistance Day has urged the world community to become voice for Kashmiri women in occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet message on the occasion of 29th anniversary of the tragic Kunan-poshpora mass rape incident, which is observed in occupied Kashmir as Kashmir Women Resistance Day, said: “Today is Kashmir Women Resistance Day. For 7 decades, Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in IOJ&K. Their sufferings have multiplied after 5 August siege by Modi Govt. I urge world community, especially women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in IOJ&K.”

It was on the night of February 23 in 1991 when Indian troops had gang-raped around 100 women of all ages from eight to eighty during a siege and search operation in Kunan-Poshpora area of Kupwara district. Since 2014, twenty-third of February is observed as Kashmir Women Resistance Day, every year, the call for which was, first, given by the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and supported by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Meanwhile, according to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the Kashmir Women Resistance Day revealed that at least 671 women have been martyred by Indian troops since January 2001 till date. The report pointed out that since January 1989; the unabated Indian state terrorism rendered 22,911 women widowed while Indian forces’ personnel have molested 11,178 women.

The report said that thousands of women lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers in the occupied territory who were subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian Army, police and paramilitary personnel.

The report said that several women including Hurriyat leaders, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen were facing illegal detention. They are being victimized only for the reason that they represent the Kashmiri people’s aspirations.

