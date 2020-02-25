Hindu extremists surround college in Delhi

Threaten to kill Kashmiri students

New Delhi, February 25 (KMS): A disturbing news is making rounds on social networking sites that a mob of Hindu extremists has surrounded Shyam Lal College in Shahdara area of New Delhi where some Kashmiri students are studying.

A twitter user in a post wrote, “Need urgent help in Shyam Lal College, Shahdara. A mob has surrounded the PGs where some Kashmiri students live and is threatening to break in and kill them. Please amplify and get help.”

It is to mention here that BBC in a report has said that ten people have been killed in Delhi amid clashes over a controversial new Indian citizenship law during US President Donald Trump’s first official visit to the country.

The clashes are happening in Muslim-majority neighbourhoods in north-east Delhi – about 18km (11 miles) from the heart of the capital, where President Trump has been holding meetings with Indian leaders, diplomats and businessmen.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) – which critics say is anti-Muslim – has sparked massive protests since it was passed last year, and some of those have turned violent.

Further clashes are feared, say BBC reporters in the area. They saw mobs throwing stones and shouting slogans, with some in the crowd shouting “shoot the traitors”.

“We have seen a tyre market that’s been set on fire, plumes of smoke are coming up. Journalists, including us, are being heckled and warned against filming,” our correspondent Yogita Limaye says.

Like this: Like Loading...