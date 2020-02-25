Manmohan, Azad decline invitation to dine with Trump

New Delhi, February 24 (KMS): Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad have declined an invitation to dine with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

The dinner has been hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind. Media reports said that Manmohan Singh had conveyed his inability to attend the event to the President’s office.

Ghulam Nabi Azad also turned down the invitation saying that it would be inappropriate for him to attend the event, ‘Since no invitation had been extended to Chairman of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi.’

The Floor Leaders of both the Houses of Parliament have been invited to the Presidential banquet, to be hosted today.

