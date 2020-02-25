Mazari presents Kashmir case in UN HR Council

Islamabad, Feb 25 (KMS): Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Tuesday raised concern over violations of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir with the European Union Special Representative on Human Rights.

She presented the case of Kashmir in a side meeting held with EU Special Representative on Human Rights Gilmore in Geneva at the 43 session of UN Human Rights Council. Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari is representing Pakistan at session.

During the meeting she talked about the violations of Human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir. She also highlighted abuse of human rights of Muslims in India and discussed the wave of Islamophobia in European Union. Both sides agreed to cooperate on human rights issue.

Like this: Like Loading...