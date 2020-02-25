Minorities urged to unite against India’s fascist regime

Jammu, February 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has urged the minorities to unite against the fascist regime in India, which is hellbent upon making them a second class citizen.

APHC leader and JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem speaking at a meeting in Jammu said that the communal regime in India was enforcing Hindutva agenda on the minorities thereby not only depriving them of their religious and cultural identity by also to dis-empower them politically. The meeting was attended by several Sikh and Dalit leaders and activists.

The meeting agreed, in principal, to launch a united fight against the forces of communalism who are destroying and distorting the narrative of resistance in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting observed that abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir cannot change the disputed status of territory and there will be no permanent peace in the region until the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the wishes and aspirations of the people.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included ID Khajuria, Kulbhushan Singh, Narender Singh Khalsa, Sukhdev Singh Gurdev Singh and Narender Khajuria.

