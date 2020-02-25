Pakistan raises occupied Kashmir’s situation at UNHRC

Demands lifting of lockdown, release of Kashmiri detainees

Geneva, February 25 (KMS): Pakistan on Tuesday appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the immediate lifting of the communication blockade in Kashmir and release of Kashmiri detainees.

Speaking at the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Pakistan Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari demanded that all actions taken by the Indian government since August 5 be repealed.

She said that India continued to violate the human rights of the Kashmiri people. She said that “over six thousand Kashmiri people, activists… were arrested without the due process of law” and demanded their immediate release.

Shireen Mazari added that any “inaction” by the international community and the council will only “embolden” India to act with impunity.

Occupied Kashmir has been in lockdown since August 5, when India revoked special status of the territory and placed it under military siege.

On Monday the Jammu and Kashmir administration extended the ban on high speed 3G and 4G internet services till March 4. Last week, the administration had said the ban will continue till February 24, and white-listed 1,485 websites for access in the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...