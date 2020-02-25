Restrictions in IOK on Trump’s visit to India

Modi challenged to host trump event in IOK

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, strict restrictions in the name of security remained in force, today, on the second day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, additional troops had been deployed in the Kashmir Valley while drones flew in the skies of Srinagar. Mobile check-points were set up at all entry and exit points in the valley to strictly monitor the vehicular movement. People underwent vigorous frisking and checking at these points.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing military lockdown and suspension of broadband Internet in the Kashmir valley on 105th consecutive day, today, the authorities officially announced to extend the Internet gag till fourth of next month.

Besides the valley districts, Indian forces conducted cordon and search operations in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region. Indian soldiers and paramilitary personnel were seen on roads and streets asking people for their identity. The troops arrested a youth during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district.

Trade leaders in occupied Kashmir have complained that they are bleeding due to the economic losses aggravated since India abrogated Kashmir’s special status in August, last year. The President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Sheikh Ashiq, told media in Srinagar that economic losses suffered by the businesses due to severe clampdown put them at risk. The traders deplored that India’s financial institutions along with police personnel raid their homes to harass them.

APHC leader Mir Shahid Saleem speaking at a meeting in Jammu urged the minorities to unite against the fascist regime in India, which is hell-bent upon making them a second class citizen. The meeting was attended by several Sikh and Dalit leaders and activists.

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister, Sidddaramaiah, challenged the Modi government’s claim of normalcy in occupied Kashmir and asked the BJP to prove it by hosting President Trump’s event in the Kashmir Valley. In a tweet he said the BJP government has orchestrated violence in the occupied territory.

Hindu extremists associated with BJP, RSS and Vishva Hindu Parishad heckled and thrashed a team of three lawyers from Karnataka, India, that had gone to Dharwad to represent three Kashmiri students charged with sedition. The Hindu goons also damaged the vehicles of the lawyers. The Kashmiri students studying at a private college in Huballi district of Karnataka were arrested last week for raising pro-Pakistan slogans. The court sent the students to police remand till 28th February.

