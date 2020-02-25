Ten killed in Delhi violence during Trump’s visit

New Delhi, February 25 (KMS): Ten people have been killed in Delhi amid clashes over a controversial new Indian citizenship law during US President, Donald Trump’s first official visit to the country.

The clashes are happening in Muslim-majority neighbourhoods in north-east Delhi – about 18km (11 miles) from the heart of the capital, where President Trump has been holding meetings with Indian leaders, diplomats and businessmen.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) – which critics say is anti-Muslim – has sparked massive protests since it was passed last year, and some of those have turned violent.

BBC in a report said that its reporters in north-east Delhi saw Hindu mobs throwing stones and shouting slogans, with some in the crowd shouting “shoot the traitors”. “Our correspondent Yogita Limaye reported that saw plumes of smoke rising from a tyre market that has been set on fire,” the report said.

“In another incident on Tuesday afternoon, a mosque was vandalised in the Shahadra area. Widely shared footage showed men trying to rip the crescent from the top of the minaret,” it added.

The violence in the Muslim-majority areas in north-east Delhi began on Sunday. But the violence has been linked to a BJP leader, Kapil Mishra, who had threatened a group of protesters staging a sit-in against the CAA over the weekend, telling them that they would be forcibly evicted once Mr Trump left India.

Eyewitnesses said they saw charred vehicles and streets full of stones in areas like Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh on Tuesday morning. Some metro stations have also been shut.

Orders that limit the gathering of four or more people have been imposed in the area. Police were allowing people to enter only after checking their identity cards.

Two journalists belonging to the NDTV news channel were badly beaten on Tuesday morning. Another reporter from a local channel called JK24x7 was shot at and wounded.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been described as ‘anti-Muslim’ law. It has raised fears that India’s secular status is at risk, and critics say it discriminates against Muslims. Hundreds of thousands of people across India, both Muslim and Hindu, have taken part in protests against the law. Some of the most high-profile protests, such as a continuing sit-in in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, have been led by Muslims.

