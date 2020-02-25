Trump reiterates his offer to mediate on Kashmir

New Delhi, February 25 (KMS): US President Donald Trump has repeated the offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, President Trump said, “Anything I can do to mediate/help, I would do. They (Pak) are working on Kashmir. Kashmir has been a thorn in lots of people’s sight for a long time.”

“Kashmir obviously is a big problem between India and Pakistan, they are going to work out their problem. They have been doing it for a long time,” Trump said.

The US president said that he had good relations with Prime Minister Imran Khan and once again.

In response to a question, Trump said that he and Modi “talked a lot about Pakistan”.

“I have a very good relationship with the prime minister of Pakistan,” he said, adding that his relationship with both Modi and PM Imran was “very good”.

