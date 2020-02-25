Trump ‘greeted’ with pieces of bricks, plumes of smoke in India

New Delhi, February 24 (KMS): India turned violent on US President Donald Trump’s visit as at least five people were killed and hundreds others were injured in violent clashes between the goons of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and protesters who are up in arms against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in several parts of India including New Delhi.

Several areas of Delhi’s North East district witnessed violent clashes against CAA on Monday,which led to the death of five people and injuries to hundreds. The BJP goons were backed by Indian army and police.

The violent clashes erupted on the occasion of US President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to New Delhi.

Visuals from the violence-affected areas in Delhi resembled mini battlefields as clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters turned ugly. Many vehicles, shops and houses were burnt down during the clashes. In fact, a petrol pump was also torched by agitators in Bhajanpura area.

Stones, pieces of bricks and glass shards lay strewn on road and plumes of smoke billowed from houses, shops and vehicles which were torched by mobs in northeast Delhi.

In a widely-circulated video, a BJP goon brandishing a gun walked up to a Delhi Police men. He then walked away and fired a few rounds in the air. Section 144 has been imposed in 10 areas of Delhi’s north east district.

