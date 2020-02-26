India has turned IOK into a big jail: Bilal Siddiqui

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Siddiqui, has said that India has turned Jammu and Kashmir into a big jail.

Reacting to the unabated detention of thousands of pro-freedom leaders and activists, Bilal Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said by coercive measures like arrest spree and military lockdown, New Delhi can not compel freedom-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir to surrender their just and legitimate struggle for complete freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

“Rulers in New Delhi should go through history and see that no amount of repressive and oppressive measures could deter people from fighting for their cause for freedom,” he said. “If forced decisions through political deception and military might would have ability to make people of Jammu and Kashmir shun their struggle for freedom then it should had happened in 1952 when Delhi agreement was signed or in 1975 when New Delhi robbed Jammu and Kashmir of the so-called autonomy, but despite these forcible and shameful accords nothing changed on ground,” he added.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir, he added, never gave up to the hegemonic approach of New Delhi. Same is the case with removing so called Article 370, Bilal Sidiqui concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...