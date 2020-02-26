Kashmir Human Rights session kicks off in Geneva

Geneva, February 26 (KMS): The International Human Rights Association of American Minorities (IHRAAM) headed by Barrister Abdul Majid Tramboo has kicked off the Human Rights session on Kashmir today at UN Offices in Geneva.

IHRAAM has accused India of genocide in Kashmir and urged the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Fatou Bensouda to open a formal investigation into alleged genocide in Kashmir being conducted by India.

In a statement, IHRAAM also called upon the United Nations General Assembly, the UN Human Rights Council and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to prevent the genocide of Kashmiris.

The rights group also demanded an international commission of inquiry into civilian killings in occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces and prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime of genocide in Kashmir, who, according to the statement, act at the behest of Indian state.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari is also attending this session.

